Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 763,600 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the October 31st total of 993,100 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 379,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MX. Toronado Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 23.0% during the third quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,046,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,354,000 after buying an additional 383,205 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,853,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after purchasing an additional 254,503 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.0% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,835,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,783,000 after purchasing an additional 239,799 shares during the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 1,198,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,286,000 after acquiring an additional 168,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC lifted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 118.5% in the third quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,187,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after acquiring an additional 644,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

MX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE MX opened at $18.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.96. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.36.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.55 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.