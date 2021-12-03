Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Short Interest Update

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the October 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Maiden Holdings North America stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.96. 33 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,248. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87. Maiden Holdings North America has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $24.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.4844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%.

