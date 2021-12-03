Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Man Group plc (LON:EMG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 221.33 ($2.89).

Several research firms have weighed in on EMG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 253 ($3.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

LON:EMG opened at GBX 211.90 ($2.77) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 12.65. Man Group has a twelve month low of GBX 124 ($1.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 242.50 ($3.17). The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 222.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 326.34.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

