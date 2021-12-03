Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.130-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $129 million-$133 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.57 million.

NASDAQ:MNDT opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 0.96. Mandiant has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $25.53.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.39. Mandiant had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $121.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mandiant will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mandiant in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mandiant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mandiant has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other Mandiant news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 40,000 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $722,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Watters acquired 10,000 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $165,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

