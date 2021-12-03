Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 1,645.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,783,000 after buying an additional 504,083 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,766,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,755,000 after buying an additional 167,826 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,220,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,927,000 after buying an additional 571,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRVI shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.11.

Shares of MRVI opened at $43.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.30. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.68 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

