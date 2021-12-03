Marc David Benathen Purchases 7,831 Shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) CFO Marc David Benathen purchased 7,831 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $32,028.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LFMD opened at $3.95 on Friday. LifeMD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $33.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average of $8.53.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.65) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LifeMD, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifeMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the third quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of LifeMD by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 512,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in LifeMD by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 473,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the 3rd quarter valued at $993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

