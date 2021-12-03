Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.86

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 25923 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.
Several research firms recently commented on MKFG. William Blair began coverage on Markforged in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Markforged in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Markforged in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Markforged from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.02.
In related news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $113,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 19,329 shares of company stock valued at $139,070 in the last three months.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markforged during the third quarter worth $44,312,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter valued at $27,948,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markforged by 193.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,161,000 after buying an additional 2,808,120 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter valued at $17,592,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter valued at $16,400,000. 35.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Markforged Company Profile (NYSE:MKFG)
oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.
