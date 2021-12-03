Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Cut to $163.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $165.00 to $163.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.62.

Marriott International stock opened at $151.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.45. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $115.50 and a 1-year high of $171.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.42 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The company’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,590 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,032 over the last ninety days. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 58.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

