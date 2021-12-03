Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,999,000 after acquiring an additional 20,756 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $842,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VAC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.57.

VAC stock opened at $154.51 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $121.89 and a 1 year high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.94 and a beta of 2.37.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -183.05%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

