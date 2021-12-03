Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Shares in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.06% of X4 Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,719,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 104,302 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $9,353,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 897,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 161,039 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $2,509,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $2,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

XFOR opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $10.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.45.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, X4 Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

