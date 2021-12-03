Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Holdings in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,325 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Sify Technologies were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIFY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 965,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 479,257 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 3,713.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 205,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 200,241 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sify Technologies by 7,174.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 81,579 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SIFY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Sify Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ SIFY opened at $3.38 on Friday. Sify Technologies Limited has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Sify Technologies Profile

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

