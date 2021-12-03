Marshall Wace LLP Sells 28,876 Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,876 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MREO. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 105.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 24,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 974.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,971 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 333.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period.

Shares of MREO stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $4.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64.

Mereo BioPharma Group Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Its portfolio include Etigilimab (MPH-313), Alvelestat (MPH-966), Setrusumab (BPS-804), Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), Acumapimod (BCT-197), and Leflutrozole (BGS-649).

