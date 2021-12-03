Marshall Wace LLP Sells 68,635 Shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,635 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in GTY Technology were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTYH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in GTY Technology by 499.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 103,410 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GTY Technology by 27.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 20,852 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in GTY Technology by 3.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in GTY Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in GTY Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of GTY Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

In other GTY Technology news, CEO Joel Mahoney sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Tj Parass acquired 15,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $104,661.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,899 shares of company stock worth $797,105. 33.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GTYH opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $383.42 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average is $6.99.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 79.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GTY Technology Holdings Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

