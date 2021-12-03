Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 23,236 shares during the period. 4.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XIN opened at $0.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $4.12. The company has a market cap of $46.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Province, Shandong Province, Jiangsu Province, Sichuan Province, Beijing, Hainan Province, Hunan Province, Shaanxi Province, Shanghai, Tianjin, Xinjiang, Zhuhai, and United States.

