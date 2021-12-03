Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $71.03 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $76.12. The stock has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.98, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

MRVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen upgraded Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $63,376.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 370,829 shares of company stock valued at $26,737,256. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

