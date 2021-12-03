Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.84.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $71.03 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $76.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a PE ratio of -147.98, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $63,376.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 100,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $7,473,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 370,829 shares of company stock worth $26,737,256. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,605,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 11,790.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,945,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after acquiring an additional 92,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.