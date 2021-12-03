Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $100.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.53% from the stock’s previous close.

MRVL has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.60.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded up $14.97 on Friday, hitting $86.00. The company had a trading volume of 403,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,081,069. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.70. The company has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a PE ratio of -179.17, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $76.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $63,376.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $7,473,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 370,829 shares of company stock valued at $26,737,256. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

