Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $108.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target boosted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MRVL. UBS Group raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upgraded Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.76.

MRVL opened at $71.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a PE ratio of -147.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.70. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $76.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $63,376.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 370,829 shares of company stock worth $26,737,256. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,861,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520,258 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $336,584,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

