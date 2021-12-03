Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Reaches New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $79.72 and last traded at $78.50, with a volume of 610139 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.95.

The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $63,376.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 370,829 shares of company stock worth $26,737,256 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,861,119,000 after buying an additional 16,279,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,238,317,000 after buying an additional 11,621,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,017,595,000 after buying an additional 7,520,258 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after buying an additional 6,222,814 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,873,000 after buying an additional 3,904,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.98, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.29 and its 200 day moving average is $60.70.

About Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

