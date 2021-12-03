Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Reaches New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $79.72 and last traded at $78.50, with a volume of 610139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.95.

The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 100,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $7,473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $63,376.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 370,829 shares of company stock worth $26,737,256 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.70.

Marvell Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

