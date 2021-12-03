Mask Network Price Reaches $12.42 on Exchanges (MASK)

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Mask Network coin can currently be bought for $12.42 or 0.00023678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mask Network has a total market cap of $361.86 million and $151.35 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mask Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00042755 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.17 or 0.00236679 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007037 BTC.

Mask Network Coin Profile

Mask Network (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favorite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Mask Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mask Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mask Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.