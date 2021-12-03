MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.550-$5.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 billion-$8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.12 billion.MasTec also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.330-$1.330 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.82.

Shares of MTZ stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.67. 310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,228. MasTec has a twelve month low of $57.80 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MasTec will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MasTec stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

