Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Short Interest Update

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 21,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 13.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastech Digital stock remained flat at $$17.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. 45,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,217. The company has a market cap of $196.96 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.53. Mastech Digital has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.64 million. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

