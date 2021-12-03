Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $818.67 Million

Equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will post $818.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $814.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $828.90 million. Match Group posted sales of $651.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on MTCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.82.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $2.09 on Friday, reaching $126.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,298,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,658. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96. Match Group has a 1-year low of $120.89 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.86.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $33,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 239,846 shares of company stock valued at $41,279,631 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Match Group by 518.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 1,767.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

