Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Gap Up to $17.16

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.16, but opened at $18.07. Maxeon Solar Technologies shares last traded at $17.81, with a volume of 10,421 shares traded.

MAXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.09. The company has a market cap of $607.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.87.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.07). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.42% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $220.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.74) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,112,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,696,000 after purchasing an additional 781,674 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,492,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 214,726 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,175,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 311.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 159,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 121,005 shares during the period. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

