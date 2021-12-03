Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.070-$5.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.40 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.12 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maximus from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

MMS traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.38. 293,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.43 and a 200 day moving average of $86.19. Maximus has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maximus will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 24.03%.

In related news, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $504,507.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $94,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,155 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,362. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Maximus stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

