McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Trading 5.8% Higher

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF)’s share price traded up 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 13,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62.

McCoy Global Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCCRF)

McCoy Global, Inc engages in the provision of equipment and technologies designed to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the oil and gas industry. The firm offers sensors for harsh environments, control and monitoring systems, equipment rental services, and calibration and training services.

