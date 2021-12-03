MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 765,800 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the October 31st total of 1,126,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEGEF. Desjardins boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.89.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS MEGEF traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $8.26. 70,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,907. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.