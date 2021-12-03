Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Insider Tony Wood Sells 52,984 Shares of Stock

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) insider Tony Wood sold 52,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 741 ($9.68), for a total value of £392,611.44 ($512,949.36).

Tony Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Tony Wood bought 20 shares of Meggitt stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 746 ($9.75) per share, for a total transaction of £149.20 ($194.93).

On Monday, October 11th, Tony Wood purchased 20 shares of Meggitt stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 743 ($9.71) per share, for a total transaction of £148.60 ($194.15).

On Friday, September 10th, Tony Wood purchased 20 shares of Meggitt stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 731 ($9.55) per share, for a total transaction of £146.20 ($191.01).

LON:MGGT opened at GBX 738.60 ($9.65) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51. Meggitt PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 383.10 ($5.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 846 ($11.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 741.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 635.13.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MGGT shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 631 ($8.24).

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

