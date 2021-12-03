Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JOUT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 87,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOUT opened at $103.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.67. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.85 and a 1-year high of $154.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

