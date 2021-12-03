Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 28.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in OneWater Marine were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter valued at $538,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 41,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

In other OneWater Marine news, Director Keith Style sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $124,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $62,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,138 shares of company stock worth $5,454,572 over the last quarter. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ONEW. Truist boosted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $52.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 3.59. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.33 and a 12-month high of $56.78.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneWater Marine Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW).

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.