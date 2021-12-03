Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $665,000 Stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Napco Security Technologies makes up approximately 2.0% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,066,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,772,000 after purchasing an additional 92,958 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 985,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,852,000 after buying an additional 65,225 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 787,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,649,000 after buying an additional 37,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,118,000 after buying an additional 32,798 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 10.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,300,000 after buying an additional 24,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSSC opened at $46.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $853.19 million, a P/E ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 1.29. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.27 and a one year high of $52.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.94.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.12 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 18.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

In other news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 38,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,642,092.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $71,299.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,121 shares in the company, valued at $6,437,206.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,465. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

