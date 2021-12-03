Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Inotiv as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOTV. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Inotiv by 4.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Inotiv by 8,541.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 21,865 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOTV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Inotiv in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Inotiv stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.60. Inotiv, Inc. has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $743.09 million, a PE ratio of -116.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.12.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

