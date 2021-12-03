Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,263 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Talos Energy makes up about 1.6% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TALO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Talos Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the third quarter worth $138,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 36.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 35.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 7,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 296,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

TALO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

NYSE TALO opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $834.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 3.02. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $18.93.

In related news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $28,206,337.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Duncan acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $343,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

