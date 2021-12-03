Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 234 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Skyline Champion comprises 1.5% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $618,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,914,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,890,000 after purchasing an additional 347,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

NYSE SKY opened at $82.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.03 and a 200-day moving average of $59.47. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 2.13.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $524.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,545,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

