Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS.

NYSE:MEI opened at $44.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.24. Methode Electronics has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $50.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 16.42%.

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $83,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,955 shares of company stock worth $254,600 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Methode Electronics stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.05% of Methode Electronics worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

