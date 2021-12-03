Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.

Methode Electronics stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. Methode Electronics has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.42%.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $83,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,955 shares of company stock worth $254,600 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Methode Electronics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Methode Electronics worth $9,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

