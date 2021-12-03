Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 79,503 Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 248,446.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,503 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in DURECT were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in DURECT by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,721 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in DURECT by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 215,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,014 shares in the last quarter. Antara Capital LP boosted its position in DURECT by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Antara Capital LP now owns 2,458,585 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DURECT by 274.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,884 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 77,601 shares in the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of DRRX opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38. DURECT Co. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $221.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.16.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 280.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DURECT Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

About DURECT

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

