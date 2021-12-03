Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 8,531 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 77,554.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,531 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in BrightView were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in BrightView by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BrightView in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in BrightView in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BrightView by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in BrightView in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

BV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BrightView presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

NYSE:BV opened at $13.61 on Friday. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.85.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). BrightView had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $673.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BrightView Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

