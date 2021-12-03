Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 11,801 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 131,122.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,830,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,830,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 161.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 155,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 397.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 90,021 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HT opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.65. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 30.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

