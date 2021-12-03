Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 16,940 Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 169,400.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,940 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Oil States International were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 480.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,330,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,652 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 26,368 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,499,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

NYSE OIS opened at $5.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Oil States International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The company has a market cap of $307.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 3.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.40.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.12 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oil States International Profile

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.