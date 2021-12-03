Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 18,472 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 153,933.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,484 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,472 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 31.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

RBBN opened at $5.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $814.47 million, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.94. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $210.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.73 million. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Ribbon Communications Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

