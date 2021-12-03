Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 4,610 Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) by 115,250.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $378.71 million and a PE ratio of -5.34. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olema Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 739,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $6,945,548.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Bohen sold 1,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $32,625.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,987 shares of company stock worth $1,147,017 in the last ninety days. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

