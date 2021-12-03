Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $144,000 Stock Holdings in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 103,975.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Hooker Furniture were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOFT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Hooker Furniture by 9.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture during the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture during the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 52.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOFT opened at $24.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average of $31.65. The company has a market capitalization of $290.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.91. Hooker Furniture Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.74 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $162.52 million during the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 5.64%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Hooker Furniture from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

