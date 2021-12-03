Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 6,720 Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 96,000.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Oportun Financial were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OPRT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 3,805 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $95,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $286,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,205 shares of company stock worth $430,385 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

OPRT opened at $21.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.71. Oportun Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $609.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.47. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 7.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that Oportun Financial Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OPRT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Oportun Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

Oportun Financial Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.