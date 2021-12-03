MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0158 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by 19.9% over the last three years.

Shares of CMU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.49. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,220. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMU. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 528,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 15.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516 shares in the last quarter.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

