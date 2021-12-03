MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0158 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by 19.9% over the last three years.
Shares of CMU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.49. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,220. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $4.90.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
