Michael Henry Mcmillan Buys 10,000 Shares of CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Stock

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) CEO Michael Henry Mcmillan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $14,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.22. CynergisTek, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.90.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. CynergisTek had a negative return on equity of 48.97% and a negative net margin of 76.21%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTEK. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CynergisTek in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CynergisTek during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CynergisTek in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CynergisTek in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in CynergisTek by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 276,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 111,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

About CynergisTek

CynergisTek, Inc engages in the provision of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance services for companies. It provides these services through assessment and technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. The company was founded on September 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

