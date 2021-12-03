Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,907 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.8% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 559,049 shares of company stock valued at $189,721,672. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $329.49 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $209.11 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $317.36 and its 200-day moving average is $292.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

