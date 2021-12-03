Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW) was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 622 ($8.13) and last traded at GBX 640 ($8.36). Approximately 6,566 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 77,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 647 ($8.45).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Midwich Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 710 ($9.28) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 636.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 582.59. The company has a market cap of £567.91 million and a PE ratio of 172.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Midwich Group’s previous dividend of $3.00.

In related news, insider Stephen Lamb sold 23,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.49), for a total transaction of £153,400 ($200,418.08). Also, insider Stephen Fenby sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 608 ($7.94), for a total transaction of £12,160,000 ($15,887,117.85).

Midwich Group Company Profile (LON:MIDW)

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

