Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,894 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.08% of Brady worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brady by 5.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 15.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Brady by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

BRC stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $61.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Brady had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

